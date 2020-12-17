Cabinet ministers displeased with SAPM Nadeem Babar: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Thursday energy secretary Nadeem Babar has furnished his clarification on petroleum products and while many cabinet members expressed anger over him, he was satisfied.

Talking exclusively in ARY News program Eleventh Hour, the newly appointed interior minister said many people of the federal cabinet were not pleased with how Special Assistant to Prime Minister on energy Nadeem Babar tried to defend his position.

On the other hand, discussing the present political situation of Pakistan in the back drop of opposition’s threats of en masse resignations to derail the government, he said, referring to opposition alliance, their threats of resignations are not an atom bomb but a mere cracker.

He said, referring to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rallies and demands, he still thinks a reconciliation will emerge in a month or two but if does not, PMLN will lose many of its members as they will desert the party.

They say they do not want to negotiate with the Prime Minister, Rasheed noted asking whom do they want to speak with then?

Imran Khan will give up his seat but will not allow them an NRO, he reiterated.

