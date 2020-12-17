Maryam Nawaz expresses concern over early Senate polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday expressed reservations over the government’s plan to hold early Senate elections, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference at Jati Umrah in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will announce strategy over Senate polls, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must announce the date for the upcoming Senate elections, not the present government or premier.

“In what capacity did you announce the decision to hold Senate elections one month earlier? “Did you not consult the Constitution of Pakistan? It’s the duty of ECP to announce date for upper house elections, not the prime minister,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not bulldoze the current voting method in Senate elections merely through a presidential ordinance.

Responding to a question, Maryam Nawaz said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had invited her to attend a PPP rally in Larkana on the martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto which she has accepted.

Opposition parties are united at the platform of PDM for the restoration of democracy and rule of law, added PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

It is pertinent to mention here that a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to hold Senate elections through a show of hands procedure rather than a secret ballot.

The federal cabinet has decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard, where it would file a reference under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan for the changes.

Under the reference, the government would seek a recommendation from the apex court on the matter and proceed under the guidelines for holding the Senate elections through a show of hands process without making any amendments in the constitution.

