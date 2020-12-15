Names of top PML-N, PPP, PTI Senators set to retire in March 2021  

ISLAMABAD: Top members from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will be among the 52 Senators set to retire on 12 March 2021 after completion of their six-year tenure, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Rehman Malik, Raza Rabbani, Farooq H Naek, Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwalla will be among seven top PPP lawmakers set to retire after completing their tenure.

Usman Kakar from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Abdul Ghafoor Haideri from JUI-F, independent candidates Sajjad Turi, Momin Afridi, Taj Afridi, and Aurangzeb Orakzai will be among the retiring Senators.

From PML-N, their top Senators including Pervaiz Rashid, Raja Zafarul Haq, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Javed Abbasi, Kulsoom Parveen, Prof Sajid Mir and Saleem Zia will also superannuate.

Six members of the PTI including Mohsin Aziz, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Noman Wazir, Prof Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, and Zeeshan Khanzada will also complete their six-year-tenure of Senate in March 2021.

Sitara Ayaz of ANP, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and Dr. Ashok Kumar of National Party, and Sarfaraz Bugti of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are also among some of the prominent lawmakers set to retire.

Province and party wise retirement of Senators

According to details, 11 Senators each from Sindh and Punjab province and 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will complete their six-year term in March 2021.

The PML-N will lose most Senators as its 17 members will complete their tenure, followed by seven Senators each from PPPP and PTI, four lawmakers from MQM-P, and two from JUI-F.

BAP and PkMAP will lose three and two lawmakers from the upper house of the Parliament respectively, followed by one lawmaker each will retire from Jamaat-i-Islami, BNP-Mengal, and ANP.

Four members of erstwhile FATA and two from federal capital Islamabad will also retire from their positions.

