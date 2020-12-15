ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to hold Senate elections through a show of hands procedure rather than a secret ballot, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal cabinet has decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard, where it would file a reference under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan for the changes.

Under the reference, the government would seek a recommendation from the apex court on the matter and proceed under the guidelines for holding the Senate elections through a show of hands process without making any amendments in the constitution.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan presented the suggestion before the cabinet meeting while Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan shed light on the constitutional and political aspects of the move.

Moreover, the federal government has also decided to hold Senate elections in February rather than in March.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 12, it was reported that the Election Commission Pakistan has been reportedly advised to prepare for approaching Senate Pakistan elections as the term for half the senators is set to expire.

Election Commission has started preparing for the elections whose date has not yet been finalized but the soonest possible time can be in February next year, the sources told ARY News. It said soon the preparations will be completed.

According to the common practice, elections take place a week before the outgoing senators’ terms end, sources said, adding that even ECP so likes, it can hold the elections even a month before the term-end.

