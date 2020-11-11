PTI govt to complete tenure, Senate polls to be held on time: Sheikh Rasheed  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday said that four people have expressed their willingness to become approver against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

“These four approvers have turned the tide in Rs 25 billion corruption case against Shehbaz Sharif and now the authorities have the evidence needed to move against the PML-N president,” the minister claimed while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, The Reporters.

He said that the noose is tightening around the Sharif brothers and they have further dented their chances of political revival after bringing forward Maryam Nawaz.

“Some members of the PML-N will take a separate position from that of the leadership between December and January,” he claimed.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the apex court has ordered to establish 120 accountability courts in the country, however, if only 50 of them are setup, then the accountability process could be expedited to a great extent.

“Decision on cases against opposition leaders will reveal the truth,” he said adding that the cases currently being persuaded against Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were registered during the tenures of their previous governments.

Sheikh Rasheed predicted the politics in Pakistan would witness a heat up after the November 15 polls in Gilgit Baltistan. “Soon after November 15 polls, the very next two days will see political turbulence in the country,” he said.

While predicting a contest between PTI and PPP in the GB polls, the railways’ minister said that the former would win with the majority seats from the region. Even the Gallop survey has shown PTI leading the polls in the Gilgit Baltistan, he said.

Read More: Zardari has master’s degree in crime: Sheikh Rasheed

The minister further said the masses are annoyed over the sloganeering at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and action should be taken against the act.

Responding to quashing an FIR against the act in the Sindh province, he commented that everybody knows how the system works in the province under the PPP rule.

He further predicted that the government would complete its five-year tenure while the Senate polls would also see PTI taking lead in the upper house of the Parliament.

Comments

comments