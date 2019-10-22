Federal cabinet approves amendment in NAB law 1999 : sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law 1999 and Benami Transaction Act 2017, ARY News reported,citing sources.

The federal cabinet met in Islamabad, here today, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting discussed twelve point agenda and also discussed opposition’s Azadi March. The meeting was also briefed over the recent PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

The matters related to current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and prices of essential commodities were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting approved six new laws through ordinance, which include amendments in NAB aw 1999 and Benami Transaction Act 2017, formation of Legal and Justice Authority and the Code of Conduct for the higher judiciary ordinance was also approved.

According to the amendment in the NAB law 1999, suspect facing corruption charges of rs.50 million will be provided C class facilities in the jail.

Read more: Government decides to amend NAB law 1999

The suspect would also be entitled for the same class facilities during trial and investigation of the charges.

Earlier on October 1, the federal cabinet meeting had approved the first ever e-commerce policy of the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, had said the cabinet has approved the e-commerce policy and considered the rising trend of E-shopping, and expanding the reach of smartphones in the country.

She had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the brutal face of India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, adding that the PM Khan took cabinet into confidence over his US visit.

