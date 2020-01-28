Federal cabinet expected to approve new IGP for Sindh today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting is reviewing 15-point agenda, including appointment and transfer of IGP Sindh.

The federal cabinet will also consider amendment in the President and Prime Minister salaries and privileges Act 1975.

The federal cabinet will ratify the Economic ECC decision on wheat imports, while one-time approval for the import of chemical peroxylene from India is also on the agenda.

While the agenda also includes the issuance of license of prohibited and unlawful bore arms.

The appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Vice Chairman.

Read more: Govt decides to remove Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam: sources

The meeting will also approve the Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) for Ministry of Housing for the construction of 5 million homes.

The issue of setting up a National Commission on the Rights of the Child will also considered.

The federal government on Monday had decided to remove the Sindh inspector general of police (IG), Kaleem Imam, after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to replace Sindh IGP in a one-on-one meeting here in Karachi.

Sources said that Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar likely to be appointed as new IGP Sindh.

