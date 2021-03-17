Another federal cabinet reshuffle on the cards: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is expected to undergo a reshuffle as Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly not happy with several key ministers’ performance, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, new faces will be inducted into the cabinet as a reshuffle is expected in the next few days.

Newly-elected Senators Faisal Vawda and Ali Zafar might become a part of the cabinet. Senator from Baluchistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar is also likely to get ministry under cabinet reshuffle.

Talking exclusively in the ARY News program powerplay Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari confirmed that some newly elected Senators will soon take oath as ministers and would become part of PM Imran’s federal cabinet.

In December 2020, during the last reshuffle, PM Imran Khan changed the portfolios of cabinet members and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the interior minister.

Moreover, Azam Khan Swati was made federal minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah appointed as federal minister for Narcotics Control.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister after he took oath as a federal minister.

