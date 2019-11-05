Federal cabinet approves electric motor vehicle policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given approval to the draft policy of electric motor vehicles which was discussed among the 10-point agenda in the session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet session held discussion over the 10-point agenda today where eight items got approval from the members. The members were also given a briefing over the economic situation of the country.

Sources said that the cabinet gave approval to the country’s electric motor vehicle policy. PM Khan ordered that the commerce and industry and production ministries will provide guidance to the federal government for the implementation of the policy.

Read: Federal cabinet makes important decisions as meeting concludes

Moreover, the members also directed to formulate action plan and timeline for the restructuring of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The premier praised the performance of the economic team and said that the nationals will be directly benefitted from the improvements in the economy. He added that the economic indicators are positive despite the government is facing difficulties.

PM Khan directed cabinet members to complete pending projects at earliest and carry out joint efforts for the elimination of inflation.

Comments

comments