ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan has concluded after making series of important decisions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal government has approved the recommendation on principle for constructing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) secretariat which will be headed by the Federal Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar.

The constitution of a special committee under the anti-money laundering act was also approved by the cabinet members, sources said.

Moreover, the federal government made major decisions for the development of major cities including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Multan as the policy for the construction of high-rise buildings got approval from the cabinet.

The cabinet members have directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and its subordinate institutions to immediately prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) besides removing its objections.

Ministries and divisions have been directed to make appointments on the top positions like managing directors and chief executive officers at earliest.

Sources said that a series of decisions were also taken in the session including the approvals for the draft law of Healthcare Facilities Management Act – 2019, re-organisation of Board of Directors (BoDs) of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Limited, BoDs for Government Holding Company Limited.

The cabinet gave approval to the agreement to end decades-long dispute for on financial claims between Pakistan and Russia besides commending the summary to review estimated cost of land acquisition for Dasu hydropower project Stage-I.

The cabinet was also taken into confidence over the agreement made between the federal government and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for Azadi March.

The premier gave full authority to the government’s dialogue committee for decision making regarding the Azadi March, sources said.

A briefing was given to the cabinet by the Interior Minister Ijaz Shah where he said that the country is on high alert after the deteriorated situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). Shah said that the concerned authorities have taken effective steps for maintaining peace situation across the country.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet has approved 14 out of 17 points of the session’s agenda.

PM Imran Khan convened a separate meeting with the federal ministers in the committee room after the conclusion of the cabinet session.

Moreover, the premier has ordered the ministers once again for delivering statements over the health condition of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. PM Khan asked ministers for not giving unserious statements over the Sharif’s health.

