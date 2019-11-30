LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said federal cabinet would discuss the issue of student unions restoration in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing an event at National College of Arts (NCA), the federal education minister said there was split opinion on students union, however, any decision would be made adhering to the wishes of students.

He said the students at NCA have made the country proud at international level. “It is our desire to convert the museum at the NCA premises into a cultural centre,” Shafqat announced saying Lahore should have a cultural centre at this location.

Speaking over the economic woes, Mahmood said the first 15 months of the incumbent government were tough as they inherited a destructed economy.

He however, said the economy is witnessing an improvement and the inflation is also going down gradually. Basics in economy and governance are witnessing a gradual improvement, he said.

“During this year, the government repaid Rs 12 billion in terms of previous debts,” the federal minister said adding that it was for the first time in previous four years that current account deficit has witnessed a shortfall.

The minister informed the performance of the incumbent government was reviewed in every federal cabinet meeting.

Responding to the appointment of the new chief election commissioner, the federal minister said that the appointment was obligatory and would soon be carried out following procedure laid down in the constitution.

