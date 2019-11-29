Restoration of student unions not under consideration: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said Friday that the government is not mulling over the restoration of the student unions and no decision has been made so far regarding it, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Yousafzai, in his statement to media, said, “I am in support for the restoration of students’ unions as I was also a students’ leaders in past.”

He clarified that the authorities have not taken any decision for the unions’ restoration. He, however, said that students’ unions had made some mistakes in past which could be removed. Yousafzai said that the unions have an important role for resolution of issues being faced by students in the educational institutions.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to show his support for student unions in educational institutes.

Fawad Chaudhry minister tweeted that he was in favor of the demand being raised by a segment of the society, as long as the union’s behavior is kept under a close watch.

The Tweet read: “I fully support Restoration of students unions, ban on unions is anti democratic,we can always ensure that students politics must remain violence free and regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but ban on students politics amounts to limit future politics.”

I fully support Restoration of students unions, ban on students unions is anti democratic,we can always ensure that students politics must remain violence free and regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but ban on students politics amounts to limit future politics — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2019

