Sindh govt’s delay in releasing wheat stocks caused price surge: PM’s cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired federal cabinet session on Tuesday to discuss release of wheat and sugar stocks from provinces' reserves where the act of Sindh government of releasing 6-year-old wheat stocks was deemed suspicious, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet expressed skepticism on the fact that Sindh released the 32,000-ton wheat stocks from six years ago and also did not furnish information on recent sugar and wheat stocks’ release which has contributed to a hike in essential commodity prices.

A large quantity of wheat was wasted which has made laymen suffer in terms of food price inflation, the cabinet noted today.

Separately, the federal cabinet was also apprised on the developments made on Sugar Inquiry Committee report following which many sugar millers approached courts. It was briefed that the National Accountability Bureau is investigating the doling out of subsidies to certain sectors.

The Prime Minister inquired of the vacant top positions in the government offices which the federal cabinet confirmed were 86 seats. It briefed since 2018 about 56 top seats have been assigned their heads.

Why the seats have been vacant, the PM asked the cabinet to furnish a report on the stalling on appointments as he takes cognizance of the matter.

