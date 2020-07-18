Govt decides against opening guest houses, hotels before Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided not to open guest houses and hotel before Eidul Azha, ARY News reported on Saturday.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Guest Houses and Tourism Association who called on him in Islamabad.

“The decision to open the hotels and the guest houses will be taken after consultation with the province”, Bukhari said.

He said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been finalised and the decision will be taken after Eid regarding opening of guest houses and hotel after reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Bukhari assured the delegation that a consultation would be done with the State Bank of Pakistan regarding interest-free loan.

Earlier on July 13, Zulfi Bukhari had announced that World Tourism Forum 2021 would be held in Pakistan.

He had confirmed the development while talking in the ARY News program Bakhabar Savera.

The PM aide said that over 1,000 foreign visitors will attend the five-day event to be held in 2021 in Pakistan. “The World Tourism Forum will have three days for conference and two days for tourism”, he added.

