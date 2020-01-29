ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday floated a new name for the post of the Sindh police chief, ARY News reported.

The government suggested the name of a senior cop, Imran Ahmar as replacement for inspector general of police (IGP) Kaleem Imam.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail in their upcoming meeting on the issue of the appointment of a new IGP in the province will likely discuss the federal government’s nominee.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A day earlier, the federal cabinet had aired objections to the Sindh government’s names for the post.

The provincial government had proposed the names of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Mahar and Kamran Fazl for the coveted post.

Speaking to ARY News, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said the provincial government has not yet received any formal information about the new nominee.

Read More: Amid row over Sindh top cop’s replacement, IG Imam calls on PM Imran

“The IG Sindh can’t be appointed without consent of the provincial government. We have already given our names. The prime minister had agreed on two of the five names suggested for the post and we want one of the two to be chosen for the post,” he said.

Saeed Ghani strongly disapproved of the federal government suggesting another name for the slot while ignoring those floated by the provincial government saying there is one criterion for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and the other for Sindh province.

If the Centre wants to impose its IG on the province, it better take back the subject of law and order, he said.

Comments

comments