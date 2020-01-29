ISLAMABAD: Sindh police chief Dr Kaleem Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The inspector general of police (IGP) briefed the premier on law and order situation in the province.

Prime Minister Khan and IG Imam also deliberated on the Sindh government’s request for surrendering the services of the latter to the federal government and reasons behind the move.

The meeting comes a day after the federal cabinet decided to ask Governor Imran Ismail to again sit with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to resolve the issue of the appointment of a new IGP in the province.

The premier had chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet to discuss a 15-point agenda, which included the replacement of the incumbent police chief Dr Kaleem Imam.

Some members of the cabinet from Sindh raised objections to the Sindh government’s nominee, Mushtaq Mahar, as replacement for IG Imam.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan at a press briefing after the meeting confirmed the decision to appoint a new Sindh IG was delayed after the government’s allies expressed their reservations.

She said some names discussed in the meeting between the prime minister and the Sindh chief minister for Sindh IG were presented before the cabinet, adding that some allies from Sindh expressed reservations over them.

The Sindh government and IG Kaleem Imam are at daggers drawn with the former having approached the federal government for removal of the latter from the post.

