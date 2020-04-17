ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday issued directives for identifying elements involved in profiteering, smuggling and hoarding of goods so they are handed the harshest punishments as per law to discourage such activities in the country.

Presiding over a meeting to review measures to curb smuggling and hoarding of essential items, he noted that smuggling is an ulcer playing havoc with the national economy. He ordered that those behind such activities be dealt with an iron hand.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on a proposed law that will entail harsh punishments for hoarders. He was further informed that sealing the country’s frontiers due to the spread of the coronavirus resulted in a significant drop in smuggling.

It is the poor who bear the brunt of smuggling and hoarding, the prime minister maintained, deciding to check such activities with the help of intelligence agencies. He instructed that the relevant department post honest and diligent officers in areas where there are chances of smuggling and hoarding.

Prime Minister Khan directed the federal authorities to make coordination with the provinces more effective, monitor the situation on a daily basis and ensure that no administrative glitches are created in the process.

