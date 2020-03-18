Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran orders crackdown on hoarders, profiteers  

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered a massive crackdown on hoarders and profiteers across Punjab, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the prime minister directed to expose the elements involved in hoarding amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

 

She said that PM Imran directed the Punjab government to screen the people living in the shelter homes for the coronavirus.

Read More: Punjab govt should evolve effective mechanism to tackle coronavirus: Imran Khan

PM Imran also visited quarantine centre in Dera Ghazi Khan and inquired after the health of the people, the special assistant added.

On the occasion, PM Khan was briefed about the steps taken by Punjab government against coronavirus. The premier also reviewed arrangements for the coronavirus affectees at DG Khan quarantine centre.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab govt should evolve effective mechanism to tackle coronavirus: Imran Khan

Pakistan

Coronavirus: Punjab declares health emergency, imposes Section 144: CM

Pakistan

First coronavirus death confirmed in Pakistan

Pakistan

Four soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close