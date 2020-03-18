PM Imran orders crackdown on hoarders, profiteers  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered a massive crackdown on hoarders and profiteers across Punjab, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the prime minister directed to expose the elements involved in hoarding amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ لوگوں کو سہولیات کی فراہمی کے حوالے سے ہر ممکن اقدامات اٹھائے جائیں اور انہیں مجھے اس حوالے سے مستقل آگاہ کیا جائے ۔ پناہ گاہوں میں ڈیلی ویجرز کو سہولیات کی فراہمی کے ساتھ ساتھ ان کی سکریننگ کے انتظامات کی بھی ہدایات دیں ۔#COVID2019 @ImranKhanPTI — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 18, 2020

She said that PM Imran directed the Punjab government to screen the people living in the shelter homes for the coronavirus.

Read More: Punjab govt should evolve effective mechanism to tackle coronavirus: Imran Khan

PM Imran also visited quarantine centre in Dera Ghazi Khan and inquired after the health of the people, the special assistant added.

On the occasion, PM Khan was briefed about the steps taken by Punjab government against coronavirus. The premier also reviewed arrangements for the coronavirus affectees at DG Khan quarantine centre.

Comments

comments