Federal govt increases power tariff by Rs0.18 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday increased power tariff in the country by Rs0.18 per unit, ARY NEWS reported citing a notification.

According to a notification issued by the federal power ministry, after an increase of Rs0.18 per unit, the average tariff in the country has increased to Rs13.53 per unit.

It further said that the consumers using upto 300 units monthly will get an increase of Rs0.15 per unit and in case of an increased usage Rs0.3 per unit will be added to their tariff.

The increase in power tariff will be added from the ongoing month, read the notification adding that the hike in tariff will remain in place for 10 months.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides this increase at the national level, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a hike in electricty rates for three state-owned power distribution companies (DISCOs) today.

Under the increased tariff for electric supply companies in Multan Gujranwala and Sukkur, the government would be able to collect a revenue of Rs916 billion.

The final decision on the hike in power tariff by NEPRA would be made by the federal government.

The NEPRA while detailing the decision said that it would help them in the implementation of a uniform tariff in the country.

The average tariff for Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for the year 20118-19 will be Rs16.88 per unit and for the year 2019-20, it would be Rs16.52 per unit. “We have given an approval to collect an additional amount of Rs 555 billion from Multan region’s consumers,” the regulatory body said.

The NEPRA set the average power tariff for Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) at Rs 15.14 per unit for 2018-19 and Rs 15.69 per unit for 2019-20. “The GEPCO consumers will pay an additional amount of Rs 334 billion,” it said.

Moreover, Rs 16 billion would be collected from the consumers of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) under distribution tariff.

