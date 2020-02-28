Federal govt appoints Mushtaq Mahar as new Sindh top cop

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Friday gave the go-ahead to appointment of Mushtaq Mahar as new Sindh police chief.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting in a tweet said the appointment was made in light of the Sindh government’s demand after consultation with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

She hoped that the new IG will ensure law and order situation in Sindh and rein in crimes by rising above political affiliations.

“Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police (PRP), under Ministry of Railways, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued to this effect read.

Mahar, one of the five police officers recommended by the Sindh government for the post of IG Sindh, will replace incumbent police chief Kaleem Imam.

Earlier, on Feb 1, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had penned yet another letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam and pick one of the five names recommended by the provincial government for the coveted slot of the top cop.

This was a third letter the province’s chief executive has written to the premier on the issue of appointment of a new IG.

The chief minister said the federal cabinet’s Jan 28 decision to put the issue on hold is a violation of a 1993 agreement. He insisted that one of the five names floated for the post be chosen to replace the incumbent IG.

CM Murad said Kaleem Imam’s attitude is breeding hatred in the province as he has been mocking the provincial government with his non-serious and rude attitude.

