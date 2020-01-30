Sindh, federal govts lock horns over IG Sindh appointment

KARACHI: Accusing the federal government of dragging its feet on appointment of a new police chief in the province, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said on Thursday the provincial government is in no mood to suggest another name for the slot of IG Sindh.

Speaking in ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera programme, he said the federal government did an about-turn over the issue as Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had finalised the name for the coveted post.

Saeed Ghani lamented that the federal government didn’t want to replace the IG Sindh despite the fact that a consensus was reached on two names.

“The federal government has muddied the issue,” he said, adding IGs in other provinces were replaced without ado while the issue of appointment of IG Sindh was taken to the federal cabinet.

“We won’t consult Governor [Imran Ismail] over the issue as the provincial government had already fulfilled legal requirements,” the minister declared. “The Sindh government is in no mood to suggest a new name.”

He regretted that the Sindh province is being meted out a step-motherly treatment.

