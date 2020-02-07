KARACHI: After weeks of wrangling between the federal and provincial governments over the appointment of a new police chief in Sindh, the former has finally agreed on the name of Mushtaq Mahar for the coveted post of inspector general of police (IGP), ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the federal government has agreed to appoint as new IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, one of the five police officers recommended by the Sindh government for the post.

A notification to this effect will likely be issued in 48 hours, they added.

The sources said the Centre has conveyed its decision to the provincial government.

Earlier, on Feb 1, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had penned yet another letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam and pick one of the five names recommended by the provincial government for the coveted slot of the top cop.

This was a third letter the province’s chief executive has written to the premier on the issue of appointment of a new IG.

The chief minister said the federal cabinet’s Jan 28 decision to put the issue on hold is a violation of a 1993 agreement. He insisted that one of the five names floated for the post be chosen to replace the incumbent IG.

CM Murad said Kaleem Imam’s attitude is breeding hatred in the province as he has been mocking the provincial government with his non-serious and rude attitude.

