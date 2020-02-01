IG Sindh appointment: CM pens yet another letter to PM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday penned yet another letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam and pick one of the five names recommended by the provincial government for the coveted slot of the top cop.

This is a third letter the province’s chief executive has written to the premier on the issue of appointment of a new IG.

The chief minister said the federal cabinet’s Jan 28 decision to put the issue on hold is a violation of a 1993 agreement. He insisted that one of the five names floated for the post be chosen to replace the incumbent IG.

CM Murad said Kaleem Imam’s attitude is breeding hatred in the province as he has been degrading the provincial government with his non-serious and rude attitude.

Earlier this week, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had accused the federal government of dragging its feet on appointment of a new police chief in the province saying the provincial government is in no mood to suggest another name for the slot of IG Sindh.

Speaking in ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera morning show, he said the federal government did an about-turn over the issue as Prime Minister Khan in a meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had finalised the name for the coveted post.

Saeed Ghani lamented that the federal government didn’t want to replace the IG Sindh despite the fact that a consensus was reached on two names.

“The federal government has muddied the issue,” he said, adding IGs in other provinces were replaced without ado while the issue of appointment of IG Sindh was taken to the federal cabinet.

