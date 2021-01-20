ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to summon sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate on the same day on January 22, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan held consultations with PM Imran Khan where they have agreed to summon the sessions of the Upper and Lower Houses on the same day.

It has been decided to summon the sessions on January 22, whereas, the Senate session will be held on 10:00 am and the National Assembly’s session will be commenced from 10:30 am.

Read: Federal cabinet decides launching thorough probe into Broadsheet findings

The federal government has also gotten the written instructions from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) prior to the organisation of the sessions in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Babar Awan said in a statement that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been rejected by masses and urged the opposition parties to return to the parliament. He said that the nation has rejected the style of politics of the ‘deceased’ PDM.

He asked the opposition leaders to play their role in the Houses to serve masses instead of creating chaos in the country.

Comments

comments