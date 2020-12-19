Federal govt decides strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country after witnessing a consistent rise in novel coronavirus infections and fatalities during its second wave, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued orders for strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs across the country besides directing provinces to comply with the government’s strategy to curb the virus spread, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The provincial chief secretaries will supervise the stern implementation of the prevention measures in all provinces with the assistance of local administrations, said sources, adding that the violators will face penalties like fines and sealing of properties.

A weekly review session will be organised in each province by the chief secretary to look over the SOPs’ implementation and the reports will be sent to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Read: Punjab clamps smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, other cities

The latest decision was taken in view of the worsening situation of pandemic across the country which had been discussed in the previous session of NCOC. The central monitoring centre to keep an eye on COVID-related development had earlier decided strict effectuation of prevention measures, sources said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had also briefed PM Imran Khan regarding the lack of implementation of COVID-19 SOPs which led the consistent increase in infections. The premier had expressed concerns over the non-implementation of SOPs.

Later, PM Khan issued orders for strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs across the country besides directing provinces to comply with the government’s strategy to curb the virus spread, said sources.

COVID-19 statistics

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the coronavirus pandemic claims 87 more lives, whereas, 3,179 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 87 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,250. 4,649 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,486 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

Read: COVID-19 fatalities recorded highest in Punjab during 24 hours: NCOC

The total count of active cases is 40,922 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.61 per cent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 451,494.

A total of 48,075 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 404,501 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,264,135 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments