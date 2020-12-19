COVID-19 fatalities recorded highest in Punjab during 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab province has witnessed the highest death toll from COVID-19 in accordance with the daily statistics of the national dashboard as 87 more people lost their lives from the virus, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to NCOC, 45 out of 87 deceased patients were put on ventilators. 46 per cent of ventilators in Multan are being used for coronavirus patients, 41 pc in the federal capital Islamabad, 34 pc in Punjab’s capital Lahore and 21 pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar.

42 per cent oxygen beds are being used for COVID-19 patients in the federal capital, 40 pc in Rawalpindi, 39 pc in Abbottabad and 59 pc in Peshawar.

The positivity rate of virus cases stands at 6.61 per cent in Pakistan and the number of critical patients is 2,486.

Read: Punjab minister calls for strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs

Karachi stands at top of the cities in term of COVID-19 positivity rate up to 11.8 per cent and the lowest rate was recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region up to 1.07 per cent.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the positivity rate was recorded at 7.47 pc, 3.56 pc in Balochistan, 3.86 pc in Punjab, 3.57 pc in Islamabad, 8.19 pc in KP, 9.2 pc in Sindh, 6.92 pc in Rawalpindi, 2.43 pc in Faisalabad, 6.3 pc in Hyderabad, 9.23 pc in Peshawar, 3.7 pc in Swat, 1.6 pc in Balochistan capital Quetta, 4.13 pc in Muzaffarabad and 7.92 pc in Mirpur.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the coronavirus pandemic claims 87 more lives, whereas, 3,179 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

Read: NCOC chief Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, 87 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,250. 4,649 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,486 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

The total count of active cases is 40,922 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.61 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 451,494.

A total of 48,075 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 404,501 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,264,135 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments