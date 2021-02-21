Federal ministers call on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Asad Umar and Mohammed Mian Soomro called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Sunday.

They deliberated the ongoing federal government-funded projects, including Karachi Transformation Plan, and other matters. They expressed their determination to utilise all possible resources for the development of the metropolis.

Also Read: Baba Guru Nanak University will complete soon, says Ijaz Shah

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the federal government’s uplift schemes will be undertaken in the province without any discrimination. The K-IV project that will address the port city’s water shortage issue would be completed soon, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is ensuring steps for the development of the metropolis.

Also Read: Senate elections: PTI delegation meets MQM-P leaders

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the government is spending more on the development of the city than it is responsible to do.

Comments

comments