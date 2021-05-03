Fed govt notifies 20pc fee reduction for education institutes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has notified a 20 percent fee concession for closed Islamabad education institutes for the month of April and onwards in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood shared a notification regarding a 20 percent fee concession during the closure of private educational institutes during the third wave of the pandemic.

In response to the demand for fee waiver during school closure, it has been decided to give 20% reduction in fee starting from April till the schools reopening. This is applicable to all schools in Islamabad charging over Rs 8000 per month fee. pic.twitter.com/qlSAnebVJI — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 3, 2021



The notification directed the educational institutes to provide fee concession from April till their reopening. However, the notification shared by Shafqat Mahmood read that it would not be applicable to educational institutes charging a monthly fee of less than Rs8000.

Sindh govt announces 20pc cut in school fee

During the previous COVID wave, Shafqat Mehmood in September 2020 said that private schools collecting above Rs5000 monthly tuition fees have been directed to give 20 percent concession in school fees for the first six months after the resumption of educational activities.

Besides the federal government, the provincial governments have also reduced school fees during the previous wave of the pandemic in the country.

