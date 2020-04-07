Sindh govt announces 20pc cut in school fee

KARACHI: In a major step to provide relief to the people affected by coronavirus lockdown, the Sindh government on Tuesday announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools across the province for the months of April and May, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said that the decision was taken in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the province.

He maintained that strict action will be taken against the private schools in case they violate the orders. He said that the Sindh government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses.

It is mandatory for all the private schools in Sindh to reduce 20 per cent in tuition fee for the months of April and May, said a notification issued by the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh has directed all the private schools to give 20 per cent concession in their tuition fee for the months of April and May.

The parents were asked to lodge their complaints in case of non-compliance with the directives at the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh.

Earlier on March 31, Punjab Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Raas had asked owners of private schools in the province to cut 20 percent fees amid coronavirus spread.

The request had been made for the months of April and May. Murad Raas had chaired a meeting to review the fees of the private schools.

The minister had requested the private school owners not to fire any teacher from job due to present circumstances. Punjab authorities had also started preparations for introducing an online system for conducting academic sessions and classes in universities across the province.

