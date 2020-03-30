Online system to be introduced for academic sessions in universities

LAHORE: Punjab authorities have started preparations for introducing an online system for conducting academic sessions and classes in universities across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision has been taken to reduce burden and educational loss of the students amid the closure of all institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.

A committee has been established to complete the task over the directives of Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education Khawaja Yasir Humayun. PHEC Chairman Professor Dr Fazl Khalid is appointed as convenor of the committee which has been tasked to finalise the suject-wise schedule of the curriculum.

It is also decided to formulate a policy for starting an online academic system across the province through the newly-constituted committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that educational institutions have been closed over orders of the federal and provincial authorities in view of the consistent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on March 24, the federal authorities had made important decisions including the launching of a ‘national television’ for the resumption of academic sessions due to the closure of educational institutions in view of coronavirus cases across the country.

The decisions were taken in a high-level meeting under the chair of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood to review alternative mechanism for resuming educational activities amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

It is decided to reduce academic loss due to long closure of educational institutions across Pakistan as a precautionary measure to contain COVID-19.

The concerned authorities have decided to launch a national television to initiate distance learning academic classes for the students while staying at their homes.

Federal Directorate of Education will establish emergency learning centres across the country, whereas, subject specialists will finalise a schedule for the delivery of lectures after reviewing curriculums, said sources. The government has also agreed to formulate a curriculum with the participation of educational service providers.

The federal minister will review the alternative educational programme on a daily basis. It emerged that the ‘national TV’ will begin broadcasting academic session from the first week of April.

