Punjab education minister asks private school owners to reduce fees

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Raas on Tuesday asked owners of private schools in the province to cut 20 percent fees amid coronavirus spread.

The request has been made for the months of April and May. Murad Raas chaired a meeting to review the fees of the private schools.

The minister requested the private school owners not to fire any teacher from job due to present circumstances.

Punjab authorities have also started preparations for introducing an online system for conducting academic sessions and classes in universities across the province.

The decision was taken to reduce burden and educational loss of the students amid the closure of all institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.

A committee had been established to complete the task over the directives of Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education Khawaja Yasir Humayun. PHEC Chairman Professor Dr Fazl Khalid is appointed as convenor of the committee which has been tasked to finalise the suject-wise schedule of the curriculum.

