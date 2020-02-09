Female cop shot dead by batchmate for rejecting marriage proposal

A young woman cop was allegedly killed over refusing the marriage proposal of her batchmate, another cop, as she was returning home after her duty hours from a Delhi police station.

According to Indian media reports, the incident was reported on Friday night when a woman sub-inspector Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was shot dead near a metro station in the Rohini area of India’s capital.

The authorities found three spent bullet casings from the crime scene of which two hit her head while the third one hit her vehicle.

As soon as the police began a probe into the murder, it found the presence of another cop identified as Dipanshu Rathi, on the location of the incident.

The authorities started to search for the cop, who was also a sub-inspector and a batchmate of Ms. Ahlawat in 2018.

While tracing his mobile location, they raided an area in the Sonipat district of India’s Haryana state only to find the body of the police inspector in his locked vehicle.

“We found Dipanshu’s body from his car in Murthal village of Sonipat. The vehicle was locked from inside with the headlights on,” a Delhi police officer said.

Preeti Ahlawat was posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in east Delhi. The sub-inspector was from Sonipat and was staying at a rented accommodation in Rohini.

Police officials said Dipanshu Rathi, also a sub-inspector, was in love with the woman cop but that she was not interested in him and turned down his marriage proposal.

The chilling shooting near the metro station took place on the eve of the Delhi assembly election.

