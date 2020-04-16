Female doctor posted at SHC test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: A female doctor performing her duties at Sindh High Court (SHC) has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

As soon as the female medic was found carrying the virus, the authorities shut down the clinic at the high court, where she was performing her duties in order to avoid any possible outbreak.

All doctors and paramedical staff at the clinic were put in quarantine to ascertain if any of them have come in contact of the virus.

Head of the SHC Bar Association also confirmed the report of a lady doctor testing positive for the infection.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family has tested negative after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection.

According to a handout issued from the apex court, coronavirus symptoms were found in one of the naib-qasid of the top court and was put in quarantine.

“During his first test, the reports highlighted some suspicions of the virus symptoms to which he underwent another test,” it said adding that the second test confirmed that the court employee was affected from COVID-19.

He is currently being isolated at the Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and a secretary also underwent the tests and all of them have tested negative for the virus, the handout released from the Supreme Court said.

