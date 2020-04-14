Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, family test negative for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family has tested negative after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued from the apex court, coronavirus symptoms were found in one of the naib-qasid of the top court and was put in quarantine.

“During his first test, the reports highlighted some suspicions of the virus symptoms to which he underwent another test,” it said adding that the second test confirmed that the court employee was affected from COVID-19.

He is currently being isolated at the Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and a secretary also underwent the tests and all of them have tested negative for the virus, the handout released from the Supreme Court said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has reported 96 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has jumped to 5,716 till today.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre, out of 5,716 infected persons, 1,378 have recovered their health and were discharged from the hospitals across the country, while 46 are still in critical condition.

The national dashboard recorded three coronavirus deaths during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 96.

During last 24 hours, overall, 3,157 tests were conducted countrywide, to detect the deadly virus. The number of tests conducted so far has increased to 69, 928.

