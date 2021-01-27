Web Analytics
PTI’s female lawmakers meet PM Khan to counsel him on various projects

ISLAMABAD: The female lawmakers of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf called Wednesday on Prime Minister Imran Khan to give their recommendations on a number of matters related to, among others, health, environment, and development, ARY News reported.

In the meeting, the female members of the National Assembly from the government, including Andleeb Abbas, Javaria Zafar, Kanwal Shauzab, Rubina Jamil, Tashfeen Safdar, Rukhsana Naveed, Nusrat Wahid, and Sajida Begum, met Prime Minister Imran Khan to counsel him on a number of matters.

The female lawmakers laid out their suggestions on the various projects of education, health, environment, and public development, according to the Prime Minister’s official Twitter handle.

Special Assistant to the PM on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar was also present on the occasion, the tweet said.

According to the thread of tweets posted over the development on the microblogging site, the PM admired the recommendations while assuring the lady MNAs utmost support on their suggesions in the projects.

