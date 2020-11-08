Female polio worker claims harassment by ‘influential people’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A female polio worker on Sunday claimed that she was facing harassment at the hands of some influential people in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman who approached ARY NEWS claimed that some influential people are harassing her by forcefully barging into her house at night.

They had entered our house at night multiple times and committed obscene activities, she blamed and added that they were forcing her to make friends with them and threatening her with dire consequences in case of refusal.

Besides harassment, the woman claimed that the accused were also threatening to kill her and minor son. “I live alone at home after the death of my father,” she said while narrating her ordeal.

The female polio worker further claimed that she had approached Gulshan-e-Maymar police station multiple times but they have yet not taken any action on the matter.

She appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar and AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon to take action against the influential people.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of harassment have been reported time and again in the country with the most recent incident involving a bank official harassing his female colleague in Islamabad.

According to details, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man sexually harassing a woman at a bank in the F-10 area of Islamabad.

Taking notice of the video, Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to take action against the harasser.

A police team led by ASP Shalimar police station took action and arrested the accused, identified as Usman Gohar. “The accused is a credit manager at a private bank in the F-10 area of the capital,” they said.

