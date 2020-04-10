Female SHO injured in Karachi mob attack while enforcing lockdown

KARACHI: A female station house officer (SHO) sustained injuries in an alleged attack by a mob reportedly for being stopped to offer Friday’s congregational prayers in Peerabad area of Orangi Town amid COVID-19 lockdown, ARY News reported.

The police officer, identified as Sharafat Khan, reached the area after getting information for the violation of a complete lockdown imposed by the provincial government during 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm in order to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

SHO Sharafat Khan faced a terrible situation when the mob started hurling stones at the police team. She sustained wounds in the mob attack, however, the situation was brought into control by the police teams immediately arrived at the site.

It is unconfirmed whether any arrest was made over the alleged attack or not.

The judicial magistrate has taken notice of the incident and directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West to submit a detailed report into the matter. The officer was enforcing the provincial orders, remarked the magistrate besides ordering concerned authorities to take stern action against the violators and attackers.

Chairman Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior Affairs Rehman Malik has also taken a notice over the incident, Malik sought strict action against the attackers during his telephonic conversation with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar over the sorrowful incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court hearing a petition demanding the resumption of Friday prayer congregations upheld the local government’s decisions to suspend the religious practice till the threat of coronavirus looms.

