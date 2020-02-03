Female student allegedly raped by van driver in Jhelum

JHELUM: A 15-year-old female student was allegedly raped inside a vehicle by van driver while returning home from a madrassah in Jhelum, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police officials said that a rescue team found the 15-year-old female student in an unconscious state.

According to the initial statement, the student was allegedly subjected to rape while coming back home from a seminary in Talagang after she went alone in the vehicle at Dina bus stop.

Police officials said that a case has been filed in the incident over the complaint of the victim’s mother, whereas, they also claimed to have arrested the suspected van driver and also seized the vehicle.

The student was taken to a local hospital for medical examination and samples were sent to Pakistan Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Lahore.

Following the registration of the case, District Police Officer (DPO) and Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation met the girl’s mother.

DPO Hammad Abid told ARY News that the student has recorded her statement and said that she was raped by the van driver and conductor. The girl said she was sitting alone in the vehicle when subjected to rape by the driver and conductor, said Abid, adding that some other travellers told police officials that conductor was not present in the said vehicle.

