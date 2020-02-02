Man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A three-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted at a village in Nawabshah here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to victims mother, her daughter went to a nearby shop to buy things where the shopkeeper sexually assaulted her.

The parents of the minor girl reached Airport police station and registered a case against the shopkeeper. The police later on conducted raid at a shop and arrested accused identified as Asim.

Earlier on January 20, a seven-year-old girl, who went missing after leaving home for madressah in Kaka Sahib area a day prior, had found dead in Pir Such area by police officials which claimed she was subjected to rape before being murdered.

A police team has recovered the dead body of the girl from Pir Such area which was shifted to the hospital for carrying out post mortem.

Read: Servant involved in rape and murder of Nowshera girl, says uncle

Moreover, two men have been arrested who were spotted by her relatives after registration of a case in the incident.

The uncle of the victim girl, Yousaf Shah, said that a servant who was living at the residence involved in the rape and murder of her minor niece.

Yousaf Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, elaborated the horrible incident which claimed the life of his niece.

“She left for taking religious lessons from a seminary as per routine at around 3:00 and she used to get back home within an hour. On that day, the relatives were worried as she did not return on time. However, the culprits had been caught red-handed by the local residents within three hours. People told me that they found the girl’s dead body which was being murdered by the men.”

Comments

comments