Minor girl murdered after being raped in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A seven-year-old girl, who went missing after leaving home for madressah in Kaka Sahib area a day prior, was found dead in Pir Such area by police officials which claimed she was subjected to rape before being murdered, ARY News reported on Monday.

A police team has recovered the dead body of the girl from Pir Such area which was shifted to the hospital for carrying out post mortem.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, two men have been arrested who were spotted by her relatives after registration of a case in the incident.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kashif Zulfiqar told ARY News that the arrested men confessed raping the girl during interrogation. He added police department recorded statements of witnesses after the murder of the girl.

Read: Prime suspect in Chunian rape and murder case arrested

The officer said that the persons have been arrested within 24 hours after the incident was reported. He added that the arrested men were employees of the deceased girl’s father.

Earlier in October last year, a 15-year-old girl had been murdered after rape in village Mithi, Tharparkar district. The 15-year-old girl went to field in the village of Mithi with her sister, where she was raped and murdered by her brother in law, said police.

The accused fled scene, while police have taken the sister of the deceased into custody. Police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Mithi and has launched the investigation.

Read: Minor girl ‘raped’ in Khanewal, suspect arrested

Earlier on October 6, a minor girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in a Khanewal locality on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred in the Basti Zahoorabad area of the city where the 10-year old girl was raped.

They said a suspect accused of subjecting the minor to sexual abuse has been taken into custody. The district police officer (DPO) Khanewal, taking notice of the incident, assured that the police will ensure the provision of justice to the victim girl by bringing the culprit to book.

Comments

comments