15-year-old girl murdered after rape in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: A 15-year-old girl has been murdered after rape in village Mithi, Tharparkar district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl went to field in the village of Mithi with her sister, where she was raped and murdered by her brother in law, said police.

The accused fled scene, while police have taken the sister of the deceased into custody.

Police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Mithi and has launched the investigation.

Earlier on October 6, a minor girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in a Khanewal locality on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Basti Zahoorabad area of the city where the 10-year old girl was raped.

They said a suspect accused of subjecting the minor to sexual abuse has been taken into custody.

The district police officer (DPO) Khanewal, taking notice of the incident, assured that the police will ensure the provision of justice to the victim girl by bringing the culprit to book.

