Servant involved in rape and murder of Nowshera girl, says uncle

NOWSHERA: The uncle of the victim girl aged between 7-8, Yousaf Shah, said that a servant who was living at the residence involved in the rape and murder of her minor niece, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Yousaf Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, elaborated the horrible incident which claimed the life of his niece.

“She left for taking religious lessons from a seminary as per routine at around 3:00 and she used to get back home within an hour. On that day, the relatives were worried as she did not return on time. However, the culprits had been caught red-handed by the local residents within three hours. People told me that they found the girl’s dead body which was being murdered by the men.”

While answering to a question, Shah said that the family has neither engaged in any dispute nor received any threats from anyone. “We did not do anything wrong with anyone, anytime. This incident just happens anyway!”

He was questioned for the background of the employee who was also caught with another man over his involvement in the inhumane crime. Shah replied, “They are very familiar to us as they lived at our houses for so long.”

The victim girl’s uncle further said, “When his niece left home, she was along with her sister and cousins. Her sister told us that the man brought her out of the group by offering some food item.”

Yesterday, a seven-year-old girl, who went missing after leaving home for madressah in Kaka Sahib area a day prior, was found dead in Pir Such area by police officials which claimed she was subjected to rape before being murdered.

A police team had recovered the dead body of the girl from Pir Such area which was shifted to the hospital for carrying out post mortem.

Moreover, two men had been arrested after being spotted by her relatives.

