Female tiger dies in fight at Peshawar Zoo

PESHAWAR: A female tiger died at Peshawar Zoo after she fought a male tiger two days ago, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the project director of the zoo, the tiger was severely injured after getting into a fight with another tiger two days back.

The wounded cheetah was provided medical aid by the zoo administration but she could not survive due to extensive internal bleeding, said the project director.

KP Minister for Forestry, Environment and Wildlife, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Umar called an emergency meeting after the incident to ascertain the reasons behind the death of the female tiger.

This was the fourth death of the animal occurred in the zoo during the ongoing year.

Back in June, another three-year-old giraffe died at the Peshawar Zoo in mysterious circumstances. Earlier, a giraffe had died on April 17 while a zebra also died in the facility.

In January 2020, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had reprimanded the authorities concerned over the death of a cheetah at the Peshawar zoo.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Qaiser Rasheed questioned what have officials of the wildlife department been doing.

“The wildlife conservators had apprised the court of better facilities ensured at the zoo,” he recalled.

“If the zoo is not a safe place for animals, then shut it,” he snarled, asking if animals are brought from abroad to leave them to die here.

