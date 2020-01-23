‘Shut zoo, if animals not safe’: PHC reprimands authorities on cheetah death

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday came down hard on the authorities concerned over the death of a cheetah at the Peshawar zoo, ARY News reported.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench directed the provincial law officer to appear in person to explain the situation.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Qaiser Rasheed questioned what have officials of the wildlife department been doing.

“The wildlife conservators had apprised the court of better facilities ensured at the zoo,” he recalled.

“If the zoo is not a safe place for animals, then shut it,” he snarled, asking if animals are brought from abroad to leave them to die here.

The judge directed the advocate general to turn up before the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and apprise it of the situation.

