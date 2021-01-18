Family of deceased female varsity student refuses to pursue case

LAHORE: The family of the female varsity student, who was found dead after an allegedly committing suicide in her hostel room, has rejected to pursue the case, ARY News reported on Monday.

A 24-year-old female varsity student had allegedly committed suicide in the private hostel room in Lahore on Sunday. The deceased student has been identified as Iqra Nazir who was a resident of Mailsi, Punjab.

Her body was shifted to the cold centre, however, the post mortem was conducted by the relevant authorities.

Police told the media that the family of the deceased student has not submitted an application to seek legal action over Iqra’s death in the hostel room. They added that the family is apparently not willing to pursue the case.

Police said that Iqra’s body was handed over to the relatives after getting the permission of the magistrate.

Earlier in October last year, a youngster had committed suicide near the UP Morr area of Karachi after his father was unable to pay his admission fee.

The victim had been identified as 19-year-old Hammad who committed suicide after hanging himself at an apartment near the UP Morr area. According to the police, the youngster was disappointed after he was unable to manage the fee for his admission.

The victim’s father had said that he passed his intermediate exam with A-grade and was asking admission fee for a renowned university.

“It took time for us to arrange money for the admission fee,” said the bereaved father who added that the victim asked for his admission fee on the day of the incident and a day before.

