MULTAN: A final year MBBS student of Nishtar Medical University has attempted suicide claiming that he was intentionally failed during his viva test, ARY NEWS reported.

A video message was issued from the student identified as Kashif Raza soon after he gained consciousness after being treated at the Nishtar Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the student has cut his blood veins to attempt suicide after being failed in a paper but was saved after he was rushed to the hospital immediately.

The student said in his message that he never failed in any of his subjects during the past four-year examinations at the varsity.

Raza blamed that he was intentionally failed in the viva procedure as some of the teachers in the varsity have personal grudges against him.

Social media is also abuzz with the reports of the student’s suicide attempt as the university administration has denied any discrimination in the viva process, saying that a panel of teachers is part of the viva process and discrimination is out of the question.

In February 2019, a medical student in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allegedly committed suicide out of mental depression.

The youth from Mardan was a student of the final year at Khyber Medical College in Peshawar.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Police said it would be too early to say something about the suicide bid.

“The reason behind the suicide is said to be mental stress, however, the real reason behind the act could be established only after the probe,” they said.

