Festive firing kills five at Kohat wedding ceremony   

KOHAT: At least five people were killed and three others injured in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in Kohat on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a marriage ceremony was underway in Kaghazai area of Kohat when the groom’s friends restored to aerial firing.

As a result of heavy aerial firing, five people were killed and three others suffered bullet injuries. The injured and the bodies were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene and launched investigations into the incident. Later, the police claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in the incident.

Last year in December, at least two people including a woman had been killed in separate incidents of aerial firing at wedding ceremonies in Khuzdar area of the Balochistan province.

According to police, in one of the incidents, aerial firing at a marriage ceremony in Bajki area had claimed the life of the groom’s father.

While in another incident in the Gazgi area, a woman had been killed during a celebratory fire at the wedding ceremony.

