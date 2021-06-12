FIA extends deadline for job applications

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Saturday took notice of public complaints regarding the FIA job portal issue and extended the last date for submission of applications for various posts of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The interior minister issued orders on public complaints of link down and hang of FIA job portal due to abnormal load on web portal https://jobs.fia.gov.pk.

The minister announced that said that the federal investigation agency has extended the last date till June 21 in the public interest. The deadline for grades 1 to 15 had been extended from June 14 to June 21, he added.

Read More: PM Imran Khan gives go-ahead to fill 1,000 vacant posts in FIA

So far, more than 800,000 applications had been received for 1143 FIA posts, he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in March 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the recruitment of 1,000 officials in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

PM gave approval after FIA had sent a summary to hire 1000 officials in the federal department to the interior ministry and Prime Minister Office.

The government had imposed a ban on new recruitment in 2013.

Last year, on Jan 15, the federal cabinet had decided to fill 129,301 vacant posts in different ministries and government departments.

