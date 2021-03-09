PM Imran Khan gives go-ahead to fill 1,000 vacant posts in FIA

ISLAMABAD: In a big development, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 1,000 officials in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported, citing sources.

PM gave approval after FIA had sent a summary to hire 1000 officials in the federal department to the interior ministry and Prime Minister Office.

As per sources, the FIA will hire 831 constables and 150 inspectors and deputy inspectors.

According to FIA, the authority will recruit above grade-16 officials through Federal Service Commission, while posts of constables will be filled directly.

Services of private varsity, Virtual University will be hired for the recruitment process, according to federal investigation agency.

The government had imposed a ban on new recruitment in 2013. After assuming office, the Director General of the FIA Wajid Zia wrote a letter to the government on Jan 22 seeking permission to make new appointments to make the organisation more efficient.

Read More: PM Imran Khan directs to immediately fill 129,300 vacant posts

Last year, on Jan 15, the federal cabinet had decided to fill 129,301 vacant posts in different ministries and government departments.

The cabinet was informed that 129,301 posts of different ranks and grades are lying vacant with various ministries, divisions, and organisations.

