PM Imran Khan directs to immediately fill 129,300 vacant posts 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has directed to immediately fill the vacant posts in federal ministries and divisions, ARY News reported.

The data of 129,300 vacancies in the federal ministries and divisions was compiled by PM Delivery Unit.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was briefed by the concerned officials and later he issued directives for the 129,301 vacant positions lying in different government departments.

According to the report, there is no grade 16 to 22 grade officer appointed in 13,421 vacant posts, while 51,000 posts lacks employees of grade 1 to 7.

Moro ever, 41,000 posts of grade 8 to 15 are also vacant and 96 posts of 21 to 22 grade also lying vacant.

The report further said as many as 4,000 jobs across the country would be filed through the Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC).

On the directives of PM Imran Khan, the vacant posts will be filled immediately.

Read more: ‘2020 to be the year of prosperity, relief for Pakistanis’

PM Imran Khan has declared 2020 as the year of a stable economy besides holding a detailed discussion for making improvements in the economic roadmap of the country.

Last week, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had said that 2020 is not the year of change but the year of development.

Ijaz Shah, while talking to journalists, had said the situation of the country is better as compared to the past

